KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — The second meeting of the Ad Hoc Joint Task Force (JTF) on the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) held in Putrajaya today decided to establish dedicated teams and timeline to advance the work under each workstream.

The Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC), which facilitated the meeting, said this would enable the intensification of the consultative engagement between Indonesia, Malaysia, and the European Union (EU) in preparation for the implementation of the EUDR.

“The progress and achievement of the workstreams will be the input for the third meeting of the Ad Hoc JTF, tentatively scheduled to take place in September 2024 in Brussels, Belgium.

“Indonesia, Malaysia, and the EU have tentatively agreed to take stock of the work of the task force at ministerial level in April and receive further guidance as appropriate, on the occasion of the planned visit of the European Commissioner for the Environment, Ocean, and Fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevicius, to the region,” it said in a statement.

The meeting was co-chaired by Datuk Zailani Hashim, deputy secretary-general (plantation & commodities), Ministry of Plantation and Commodities.

Zailani said while Malaysian leaders have repeatedly acknowledged the EU’s right to implement the EUDR, aligning regulations with Malaysia’s existing legal, administrative, and supply chain systems presented significant challenges.

“Smallholders, particularly those in remote areas, are likely to be most impacted by the EUDR.

“Leniency towards them is crucial, considering deferring implementation and providing targeted technical and capacity-building support.

“This will ensure a smoother transition and empower them to comply with the EUDR in the long run,” he said.

The meeting discussed five workstreams which aim to build common understanding on the implementation of the regulation and its core aspects, namely inclusivity of smallholders in the supply chain; relevant certification schemes; traceability; scientific data on deforestation and forest degradation; and protection of privacy data. — Bernama