KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Malaysia Building Society Bhd (MBSB) has appointed Datuk Wan Kamaruzaman Wan Ahmad as the chairman of its wholly owned subsidiary, MBSB Bank Bhd, effective today.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the company said Wan Kamaruzaman had served as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Retirement Fund (Incorporated) from May 2013 until November 2018.

He began his illustrious career with Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) in 1981, and after leaving Maybank in 1994, he served as the CEO and director of several companies within the Affin Group until 2005.

He was previously the general manager of the Employees Provident Fund’s Treasury Department from September 2007 to April 2013.

Wan Kamaruzaman has also served as an advisory committee member to the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) Russel, London; and was also the chairman of the Institutional Investors Council Malaysia and a board member of Malakoff Corporation Bhd and Prima Ekuiti (UK) Ltd. — Bernama

