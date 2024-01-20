KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Real estate developer, asset management, facility and hospitality company UDA Holdings Bhd took proactive steps to strengthen digitisation and sustainability through the organisation of the GreenCity Augmented Reality (AR) iPad Challenge: Shaping Sustainable Urban Cities.

The challenge is a sustainable urban design competition in AR aimed at giving new exposure and experience to participants to take advantage of interactive technology in the field of design.

UDA chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Salem Kailany said UDA will continue to focus on real estate development and national asset management, and at the same time is committed to playing its role as an agency under the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (Kuskop).

“UDA also balances development activities with the sustainability of the environment and ecosystem, and welcomes the government’s desire to move towards the sustainability of the country by 2050. The organisation of this competition is one of the UDA’s initiatives to support the government’s noble wishes and it also coincides with the UDA’s sustainability goals,” he said.

The text of Mohd Salem’s speech was read out by UDA group chief operating officer, corporate services, Reza Huzairi Zainudin at the Showcase And Final Pitching Event — GreenCity AR iPad Challenge: Shaping Sustainable Urban Cities today.

The organisation of the competition is also in line with 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) aimed at making settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable, in line with the concept of Malaysia Madani.

“Hopefully this effort will be able to contribute to the development of a sustainable city and will further create a sustainable city for the well-being of the community. This digital technology can also optimise resources and alternative management of waste to energy.

“By taking advantage of this opportunity, we can build a future-proof digital economy and respond to the government’s call to implement the country’s digital transformation,” he said.

KMKt Cemerlang, comprising students from Kolej Matrikulasi Kelantan (KMKt) emerged as overall champions of the competition, held from October 14 to November 5, last year, with their project ‘City Batukam’.

KMKt Cemerlang comprises Leong Jin Hui (team leader), 19; Abdul Rahim Rafliz Khan, 19; Riordan Wong Zen-Thao, 19; Tan Ye Zhe, 19, and Khoo Yi Zhe, 19.

“(The name) Batukam is inspired by the (name) of towns that are close to Bandar Tun Hussein Onn such as Batu Sembilan and Batu 11... In Cantonese, ‘kam’ means gold so we combined Batu and Kam meaning golden city,” said Leong.

The competition, organised by UDA, Apple Professional Learning Malaysia (APLM) and UKM Pakarunding, saw the participation of 242 students from 25 local higher education centres.

The competition’s champion took home a cash prize of RM12,000 whereas the second and third-placed winners received RM9,000 and RM6,000 respectively. Consolation prize winners took home RM1,800 (each group) and a certificate of participation. — Bernama