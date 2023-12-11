KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Bursa Malaysia snapped five consecutive days of losses last week to end higher on Monday on late buying amid the mixed regional market performance, said an analyst.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 4.42 points to 1,446.39 from Friday’s closing of 1,441.97.

The barometer index opened 0.65 of-a-point easier at 1,441.32 and thereafter hit a low of 1,440.40 before moving in an upward trajectory to end at its intraday high.

Market breadth was positive, with gainers outpacing decliners by 483 to 397, while 463 counters were unchanged, 988 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Advertisement

Turnover increased to 3.82 billion units worth RM2.47 billion from 2.99 billion units valued at RM1.99 billion last Friday.

Rakuten Trade equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng said the key regional indices trended mixed due to cautious trading ahead of the United States (US) inflation data, US Federal Reserve (Fed) policy decision, and retail sales numbers later this week.

“On the domestic front, we expect the market undertone to remain cautious given the uncertainties on the global economic outlook, nonetheless, the valuation of the benchmark index remains attractive.

Advertisement

“As such we anticipate the FBM KLCI to trend sideways with an upside bias within the range of 1,435 to 1,455 for the week,” he told Bernama.

Among the heavyweights, both Maybank and Public Bank added one sen each to RM9.05 and RM4.25 respectively, CIMB climbed two sen to RM5.78, Petronas Chemicals put on 11 sen to RM7.17, and TNB was flat at RM9.91.

Of the actives, Saudee Group was flat at 2.5 sen, YTL Corp perked up 18 sen to RM1.87, YTL Power International jumped nine sen to RM2.51, Ekovest firmed up three sen to 47 sen, and Widad Group edged up half-a-sen to 47 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 48.62 points to 10,679.30, the FBMT 100 Index added 47.36 points to 10,347.66, the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved by 42.24 points to 10,773.16, the FBM ACE Index climbed 2.74 points to 5,109.16, and the FBM 70 Index surged 133.26 points to 14,090.23.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index expanded 30.41 points to 16,364.35, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.99 of-a-point to 170.69 and the Plantation Index was 20.81 points better at 6,977.80, while the Energy Index eased 3.34 points to 792.89.

The Main Market volume widened to 2.12 billion units valued at RM2.14 billion against 1.68 billion units valued at RM1.72 billion last Friday.

Warrants turnover soared to 1.16 billion units worth RM127.72 million from 619.82 million units worth RM72.09 million previously.

The ACE Market volume dwindled to 540.09 million shares valued at RM203.99 million versus 675.75 million shares valued at RM204.04 million last Friday.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 412.02 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (322.39 million); construction (170.24 million); technology (180.98 million); SPAC (nil); financial services (57.18 million); property (329.20 million); plantation (33.05 million); REITs (15.33 million), closed/fund (5,100); energy (155.76 million); healthcare (90.48 million); telecommunications and media (23.70 million); transportation and logistics (36.03 million); and utilities (292.67 million). — Bernama