JAKARTA, Dec 7 — Indonesia’s PT Bakri Pipeline Industries (BPI) has appointed Straits Oil Tools Sdn Bhd (SOT) as the exclusive distributor of its carbon steel products in Malaysia.

SOT executive director Nik Mohd Redza N Aziz said the agreement with BPI was for three years.

“Under the agreement, we will lead the sales and marketing of the products,” Nik Mohd Redza told Bernama.

SOT chief executive officer Azwan Omar stated that this strategic partnership positions the company as a trusted supplier, unlocking lucrative opportunities in the dynamic industry landscape.

“The exchange of knowledge and expertise regarding carbon steel products promises mutual benefits for both countries, creating economic recovery and growth after Covid-19,” he added.

The agreement was signed on Nov 20 between Nik Mohd Redza, representing SOT, and BPI chief executive officer R Atok Hendrayanto.

Established in 1959, BPI, a subsidiary of the conglomerate PT Bakrie & Brothers, is a steel pipe maker, delivering high-quality products for various applications in oil and gas, construction and infrastructure. —Bernama

