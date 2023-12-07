KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — The industrial solidarity planned with Indonesia to shore up the credibility of palm oil worldwide will continue to be a bridge to re-strengthen palm oil exports affected by the European Union (EU) sanctions.

Deputy Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Siti Aminah Aching said the government had carried out a joint mission visit to the EU with the Indonesian government on May 30-31, 2023 accompanied by the Deputy Prime Minister who is also Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

She said that as an outcome of the mission, EU leaders welcomed the viewpoints from the two major palm oil-producing countries.

“The mission also agreed to establish a special committee, the EU Deforestation-free Regulation (EUDR) ad hoc joint task force, as well as dialogue sessions or a platform to facilitate the EUDR implementation.

“The special committee convened on August 4, 2023 in Jakarta and is expected to hold a second meeting in January 2024 in Kuala Lumpur,” she said during the winding up debate on the Supply Bill 2024 for the second reading at the Dewan Negara today.

Siti Aminah said both countries have taken several actions to ensure that the oil palm industry is not further affected.

“Among the implemented and ongoing actions are holding several meetings and engagement sessions with the EU and global organisations at the senior government officials and agencies level to discuss the best steps in dealing with the EUDR.

“Another action is to moot the EUDR issue at the Asean level via diplomatic relations with regional agricommodity producing countries,” she said.

She said both countries are also stepping up efforts for the EU to recognise the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) certification as a key condition in the EUDR compliance.

“Malaysia is always committed to producing palm oil in line with sustainable principles and criteria under the MSPO.

“In this regard, the ministry via the Malaysian Palm Oil Certification Council is enhancing the certification through MSPO 2.0 in step with the current requirements of global sustainability,” she added. — Bernama