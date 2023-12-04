CHUKAI, Dec 4 — Eastern Pacific Industrial Corporation Berhad (Epic Group), a subsidiary of the Terengganu government, today signed a strategic cooperation with five industry partners to achieve business excellence.

Its chief operating officer Muhtar Suhaili, said that all the memoranda signed today would enable them to establish more structured collaborations among the involved organisations.

“Each one encompasses aspects of advocacy, capacity development, and technical support according to their respective expertise,” he said while speaking at the signing of the Memorandum between the Epic Group and five industry players at the East Wharf, Kemaman Port, here today.

He said that the first collaboration involves Eastern Pacific Marine Services Sdn Bhd (EPMSSB) and BOID Global to provide services tailored to the marine sector as well as oil and gas.

The second collaboration involves Pangkalan Bekalan Kemaman Sdn Bhd (PBKSB) and Konsortium Pelabuhan Kemaman Sdn Bhd (KPKSB) together with GSPARX for investment and installation of solar panels on the roofs of the company’s facilities, warehouses, and properties.

He added that the third collaboration was between KPKSB and Eastern Steel Material Handling Sdn Bhd (ESMH) to supply and maintain two additional dock cranes at the East Wharf, Kemaman Port here; while the fourth collaboration was between KPKSB and JXR Manufacturing, which is engaged in a partnership for the construction of conveyor belts and the future use of the port.

Meanwhile, the Epic Group also signed a cooperation agreement with the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) for integrated media and communication services.

The ceremony was attended by the Menteri Besar, who is also the Chairman of Epic Berhad, Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar; the State Secretary of Terengganu, who is also the Director of Epic Berhad, Datuk Tengku Farok Hussin Tengku Abdul Jalil.

Also present were the Acting Chief Commercial Officer of Bernama Commercial Department, Mastura Hassan, and the Sales Manager of TV Commercial Department, Mohd Farhan Mustafa.

In a related development, Muhtar said that the installation of two new gantry cranes at the East Wharf, which will commence operations in the first quarter of next year, will enable KPKSB to maximise cargo loading capacity at the dock and reduce the time ships spend in the dock area, as well as waiting time for ships to enter the dock.

“These new gantry cranes are expected to improve the Port Performance Indicator and consequently increase the number of ship arrivals in the port area,” he said.

Ahmad Samsuri also said that the agreements signed today align with the state government’s efforts to maximise the potential of Kemaman Port to emerge as a regional maritime hub.

“It is also in line with the revival of the global trade and shipping industry after grappling with the Covid-19 Pandemic for several years,” he said.

Ahmad Samsuri, who is also the Member of Parliament for Kemaman, added that the installation of the new gantry cranes can boost the capacity of the East Wharf and provide an advantage for industry players to operate in the area, thereby creating more job opportunities for the local population. — Bernama