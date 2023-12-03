KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Cypark Resources Bhd has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC, also known as Masdar, one of the world’s largest renewable energy companies, to advance Malaysia renewable energy agenda.

The collaboration, estimated at 1GW of renewable energy projects in Malaysia, marks a pivotal addition to the Mida-Masdar 10GW MoU signed in October 2023.

In that October 2023 MoU, Masdar signed an MoU with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) to invest US$8 billion (RM37 billion) for up to 10 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy projects in a partnership that will significantly contribute to Malaysia’s sustainable energy transformation.

Advertisement

This most recent collaboration, estimated at 1GW of renewable energy projects in Malaysia, further solidifies the commitment of the entities to advancing Malaysia’s renewable energy landscape, Cypark said in a statement.

“Emphasising innovation, the collaboration will focus on cutting-edge technologies, including floating solar, ground-mounted solar, rooftop solar, hydro and hybrid systems. This emphasis aims to ensure diverse and efficient energy solutions.

“Both parties will also actively collaborate on the development of battery energy storage systems (BESS) to enhance grid stability and optimise renewable energy usage,” it said.

Advertisement

Chair of Cypark’s board of directors Datuk Ami Moris said Cypark looks forward to collaborating with Masdar, aligning the combined experience with global efforts to transition towards a low-carbon future.

“As Malaysia’s leading solar and waste to energy producer, we are steadfast in growing the renewable energy ecosystem in Malaysia,” he said. — Bernama