KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in negative territory at mid-afternoon on continuous selling in selected heavyweights as well as mid and lower liners amid the lack of fresh leads.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shed 1.36 of-a-point to 1,446.66 from yesterday's closing of 1,448.02. The benchmark index opened 0.61 of-a-point firmer at 1,448.63.

Market breadth was negative with decliners outpacing gainers 546 to 330, while 404 counters were unchanged, 1,099 untraded and 85 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.14 billion units valued at RM1.29 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank was flat RM9.05, Public Bank rose 2.0 sen to RM4.24, CIMB shed 4.0 sen to RM5.64, Tenaga added 3.0 sen to RM9.92, Petronas Chemicals slipped 2.0 sen to RM7.06, and IHH Healthcare gained 1.0 sen to RM5.85.

As for the most active counters, Top Glove eased 3.5 sen to 86.5 sen, Fitters Diversified and Widad were both flat at 5.0 sen and 47 sen, respectively, Leform added half-a-sen to 32 sen, and Sarawak Consolidated perked up 2.5 sen to 74 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 14.90 points lower at 10,707.67, the FBMT 100 Index erased 12.79 points to 10,373.76, while the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 23.13 points to 10,869.80.

The FBM 70 Index dipped 30.91 points to 14,231.26 and the FBM ACE Index climbed 14.16 points to 5,098.37.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index slid 1.05 points to 16,276.86, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.33 of-a-point to 171.37, while the Energy Index added 3.59 points to 825.50, and the Plantation Index gained 1.96 points to 7,008.53. ― Bernama