KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) is eyeing electric and hybrid vehicles to account for up to 20 per cent of new car sales by 2030.

President and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad said this is possible “if all industry players can work together.”

“We are working together with the government and other partners. We have been appointed in the new industrial plan to spearhead the EV development in Malaysia,” he told reporters after witnessing a memorandum of collaboration (MoC) signing ceremony at Malaysia Tourism Centre (MaTiC), here today.

“We need to come up with a new product. We have not finalised the production timing, but the target given by the government — 30 per cent by 2025 or 2030 — will materialise if all the parties cooperate,” he said.

He said the overall EV ecosystem involves a huge investment and he hopes other companies will be able to help achieve the government’s target, one of which is the building of 10,000 charging stations nationwide.

On November 22, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the government is diligently building the necessary infrastructure as part of its target to have EVs and hybrids account for 20 per cent of new car sales by 2030; 50 per cent by 2040 and 80 per cent by 2050.

Earlier, Tourism Malaysia and Perodua inked a three-year MoC to run between 2024 and 2026 to co-promote tourism in Malaysia.

Zainal Abidin said Perodua will be able to expand its new business model, specifically vehicle subscription and simultaneously get real-time feedback from foreign travellers on the carmaker via this collaboration.

The partnership will advance Malaysia’s tourism sector, facilitate accessibility and enhance the overall tourist experience. — Bernama