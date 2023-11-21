KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — The recent international sourcing programme held in conjunction with BuildXpo 2023 between 42 Malaysian companies and 19 foreign buyers have attracted potential sales worth RM117.82 million, said the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade).

The programme was organised by Matrade in collaboration with Qube Integrated Malaysia Sdn Bhd during BuildXpo 2023, the inaugural construction and building materials exhibition, held on Nov 15, 2023.

“The participating countries were Germany, Hong Kong, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia and Kazakhstan, with over 120 business meetings arranged,” the trade promotion agency said in a statement today.

It noted that among the Malaysian products sourced during the programme were wooden flooring and doors, paints and coating as well as power cables.

“Apart from the sourcing programme, Malaysian companies showcased their products and services, namely wooden doors, power cables, paints and coating, construction and property development, drone mapping, banking facilities and logistic services under the agency’s pavilion,” it said.

Matrade also said that BuildXpo aimed to be the region’s leading multinational exhibition and networking event in the industry’s trade calendar, bringing together key industry players, including construction services, building materials companies and buyers, offering a singular platform to showcase the latest trends and technology in construction.

Chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz said Malaysian enterprises should incorporate sustainable practices in their businesses while embracing digital technologies.

He said that nurturing innovation was also vital in maintaining competitiveness in the international arena.

As such, Matrade said that it would continue to promote Malaysian capabilities in the construction industry through a series of development and export promotion activities.

“In December 2023, the agency will spearhead an export acceleration mission (EAM) to Jakarta to explore the vast opportunities in the ‘Ibu Kota Nusantara’ project,” it added.

Malaysian companies who are keen to participate in the EAM to Jakarta are encouraged to contact the construction and business services section at 03-62077616 or visit Matrade’s website at https://www.matrade.gov.my and social media channels for details. — Bernama