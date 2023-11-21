KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Boomi announced that LTIMindtree has powered data-driven decision-making by connecting its diverse information technology architecture in real time through Boomi’s category-leading integration platform as a service (iPaaS).

Boomi Vice President and General Manager of Asia Pacific and Japan, Thomas Lai in a statement said: “Business agility and operational efficiency, underpinned by accessibility to data that is accurate and trustworthy, is critical for organisations like LTIMindtree.

“By enabling LTIMindtree’s team of professionals to collaborate effectively and act confidently on the basis of a unified view of customer information, Boomi has helped the company gain access to accurate, rich, and actionable insights, positioning it to better understand customer needs and deliver solutions that surpass expectations.”

Meanwhile, LTIMindtree Chief Information Officer (CIO), Rajesh Kumar R said through the Boomi platform, the company has improved the quality of data exchange across systems, equipping it with actionable and timely insights.

“In addition, the Boomi platform has facilitated workflow automation, which greatly improved developer productivity. We hope to achieve a 60 per cent reduction in integration time,” he said.

LTIMindtree is a global digital transformation partner to over 700 global enterprises across a range of industries, helping to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximise growth, as well as provides extensive domain and technology expertise to clients operating in more than 30 countries.

To ensure its staff can provide impactful support to clients, LTIMindtree needed to connect diverse systems and support a range of integration patterns in real time to make full use of data across cloud and on-premises environments.

After a thorough evaluation of its options, LTIMindtree selected Boomi to integrate its digital architecture, remove friction in data flows, and ensure immediate access to information.

The pioneer of cloud-based iPaaS, and now a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company, Boomi touts the largest customer base among integration platform vendors and a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners. — Bernama