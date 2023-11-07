KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — The deadline for the submission of the request for information (RFI) concept proposals for the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (KL-SG HSR) project has been extended until January 15, 2024 from its original deadline of November 15, 2023.

This followed requests from international and local industry players in recent weeks, said MyHSR Corporation Sdn Bhd (MyHSR Corp).

The company said in a statement that over 60 per cent of the companies, which had indicated their commitment to submit concept proposals for the project, have requested an extension of time as they required more time to form a consortium with potential partners and explore financial options, among others.

The company noted that it had on July 27, 2023 conducted the RFI briefing for the KL-SG HSR project, which drew more than 700 local and foreign participants, representing the full spectrum of the project.

At the briefing, it shared an overview of the RFI process, including the timeline for local and international firms as well as consortiums to submit concept proposals for the KL-SG HSR project based on a public-private partnership initiative and deliver the project based on the design-finance-build-operate-transfer (DFBOT) model.

The company also pointed out that participating firms and consortiums are required to demonstrate technical expertise and overall ability to develop and operate this major infrastructure system and services with the required resources and within the budgeted cost, quality and time.

“They are also required to demonstrate viable commercial and business models as well as consortium and governance framework,” MyHSR Corp said.

Chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Nur Ismal Mohamed Kamal commented that the company was very encouraged by the positive response from the industry players, with more than 30 copies of the RFI documents purchased by local and international firms to date.

“We understand the companies need more time to produce quality proposals for the KL-SG HSR project that will be a growth engine and a much-needed impetus in catalysing the economic trajectory of Malaysia.

“The RFI exercise marks the government’s initiative to reactivate the KL-SG HSR project via new funding mechanisms and implementation models in efforts to further improve the rail transport infrastructure and invigorate the national economy,” he said.

MyHSR Corp chairman Datuk Seri Fauzi Abdul Rahman said the KL-SG HSR project is a key enabler to the objectives of the Madani Economy framework as announced by the prime minister.

“It has numerous economic, social, and environmental benefits that would not only improve the country’s long-term competitiveness and sustainability but also ensure equitable regional development and enhance accessibility to our second and third-tier cities,” he added.

Information on the RFI exercise can be obtained on the website of MyHSR Corp at https://www.myhsr.com.my/rfi. — Bernama