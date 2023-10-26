KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Haier Electrical Appliances (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd aims to secure a higher sales growth of 30 per cent in 2023 following the introduction of more new products and retail shop expansion being planned in the country.

Distributor of home appliances and consumer electronics Haier Malaysia said it recorded a 25 per cent year-on-year sales growth last year on the back of greater market acceptance in Malaysia.

Managing director Fan Jing said despite the current volatile business environment, the company is on track to achieve the growth target, as the company is consistently conducting market research and engaging in conversations with customers and dealers to understand what Malaysians want and need.

“We will continue to invest in marketing activities to help stimulate demand for the industry as a whole,” he said at the launch of nine new Haier products here, today.

The nine products consist of a refrigerator, two washing machines, a dryer, a ventilation hood and a gas hob, two televisions, and a water heater.

Fan expects Malaysia to remain one of Haier’s key markets following its two-decade presence in the country.

“We will continue to meet the expectations of Malaysians and grow alongside them,” he said, adding that Haier is expanding its network of retail points in Malaysia by adding more Haier brand shops to widen its reach and to be closer to customers.

There are 43 Haier brand shops in key locations and major cities in Malaysia.

Haier Malaysia, however, declined to divulge how many new retail stores that it will be opening the end of the year. — Bernama