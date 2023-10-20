KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 ― Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) international reserves amounted to US$108.9 billion (RM518.9 billion) as of October 13, 2023.

The central bank said the reserves position is sufficient to finance 5.1 months of imports of goods and services and is 1.0 time the total short-term external debt.

The main components of the international reserves are foreign currency reserves (US$96.5 billion), International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$1.4 billion), special drawing rights (SDRs) (US$5.7 billion), gold (US$2.3 billion) and other reserve assets (US$3.0 billion).

Total assets stood at RM614.12 billion, comprising gold and foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDRs (RM510.96 billion), Malaysian government papers (RM12.76 billion), loans and advances (RM23.91 billion), land and buildings (RM4.14 billion) and other assets (RM62.35 billion).

BNM said capital and liabilities comprised paid-up capital (RM100 million), reserves (RM169.84 billion), currency in circulation (RM158.39 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM158.38 billion), federal government deposits (RM19.79 billion), other deposits (RM37.66 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM34.66 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM29.85 billion) and other liabilities (RM5.43 billion). ― Bernama

