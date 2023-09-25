KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Thirty-six companies under the Dubai Orchid Export Farm’s (LEOD) pilot project have received RM83.9 million worth of purchase orders for 2024 with each company getting orders worth RM2.3 million.

Orchidmas Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Shiz Mohammad Kassim who manages LEOD product promotions said the companies also won a five-year supply contract worth RM419.9 million with each receiving a contract worth RM11.6 million.

In a statement today, he said his company also manages ground and air logistics operations from Malaysia to Dubai together with its strategic partner Emirates SkyCargo.

Orchidmas has also set up a company in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) known as Orchidmas International LLC, Dubai. The company is collaborating with CKS Foodstuff Trading LLC, Dubai to undertake sales and promotion in Dubai via e-commerce platform orchidmas.com.

“CKS Foodstuff Trading LLC is our strategic partner because of its 10-year experience marketing Malaysian agricultural products in Dubai, especially fruit and vegetable products. CKS now wants to expand their business by taking Mokara orchid products to Dubai.

“With the purchase order and a five-year supply contract, CKS has realised the financing needs of the 36 companies for the LEOD project via EXIM Bank,” he said.

He said the pilot project involved three farms, LEOD Lukut, LEOD Linggi and LEOD Sepang totalling 29.14 hectares. — Bernama