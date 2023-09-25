ISKANDAR PUTERI, Sept 25 — The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) is confident that the Budget 2024 that will be presented in Parliament next month can serve as the foundation for the country’s economic revival.

Deputy minister Liew Chin Tong said the government’s efforts towards the objective could be seen through various road maps such as the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) and the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030).

He said this clearly demonstrated the seriousness of the Unity Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in building the Madani Economy.

“The Madani Economy was launched by the Prime Minister last July followed by the launch of NETR and NIMP, which clearly indicates the direction that forms the foundation for the country’s second economic revival.

“Malaysia needs this revival because we didn’t grow so rapidly after the economic revival in 1988 to 1997 when gross domestic product (GDP) growth increased multiple times and people’s salaries increased,” he said when asked about the 2024 Budget.

He made these remarks after visiting the Gelang Patah Chinese Cemetery here today.

Meanwhile, Liew said Miti would continue to focus on developing the electric vehicle (EV) sector, especially in Johor.

He said Johor’s close proximity to Singapore could be one of the investment destinations for the EV industry and become a metropolitan area after the Klang Valley.

“Next year, more efforts to develop EVs and a more concrete and clear policy regarding this sector will be undertaken by Miti,” he said.

Earlier, Liew, who is also the Iskandar Puteri Member of Parliament, said that the Ministry of Local Government Development has allocated RM200,000 to build a new 550-meter road at the Gelang Patah Chinese Cemetery. — Bernama