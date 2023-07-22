JOHOR BARU, July 22 — MYTV Broadcasting Sdn Bhd (MYTV) aims to collaborate more with local and international content providers, broadcasters and producers by offering content and commercial space through its ‘MYTV Mana-Mana’ app.

MYTV Broadcasting Sdn Bhd’s chief operating officer Azlina Mohd Yusof said this is in line with the company’s goal of diversifying MYTV’s content and becoming an alternative platform for viewers to keep up with current news and latest socio-economic developments.

“MYTV is now working on obtaining a variety of interesting radio and TV content in areas such as music, education and religion as well as movies, in the near future,” she said after the launch of the MYTV Mana-Mana application at Myfestiva, Aeon Mall Tebrau City here today.

Azlina said MYTV Mana-Mana, a free Over-the-Top (OTT) streaming service, has features that are on par with other popular streaming services.

“This platform allows viewers to enjoy non-stop TV and radio channels, ‘on-demand’ content with play, fast forward, rewind and pause functions, and up to seven days catch up TV as well as content sharing, picture-in-picture (PIP), interactive TV guides and uninterrupted broadcasts via various digital devices such as computers, tablets and mobile phones,” she added.

The app was launched by the Ministry of Communications and Digital (strategic communications and creative industry) deputy secretary-general Mastura Ahmad Mustafa.

MYTV aims to collaborate more with local and international content providers, broadcasters and producers by offering content and commercial space through its ‘MYTV Mana-Mana’ app. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

Mastura said the MYTV Mana-Mana streaming service opens a new chapter in the country’s broadcasting industry by allowing local content providers to broadcast creative content easily without infrastructure costs and on par with other OTT service providers.

She said this provides people with multiple access to entertainment and interesting programmes through numerous mobile video streaming platforms.

“A total of 6.3 million MYTV viewers, especially in the low-income group, can access TV and radio broadcasts as well as on-demand content anywhere and anytime for free,” she said.

She added that the MYTV Mana-Mana app is also expected to contribute to an increase in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) through a surge in advertising income as well as the provision of local and international content.

“This is in line with the government’s objective of increasing the creative industry’s output to RM31.9 billion by 2025 under the 12th Malaysia Plan, in addition to realising the true potential of the creative economy and providing job opportunities,” said Mastura. — Bernama