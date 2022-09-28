KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Cloudflare Inc, the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, has announced a new funding programme for startups in partnership with leading venture capital investors.

The Workers Launchpad Funding Program will provide up to US$1.25 billion (RM5.7 billion) of financing to startups building applications on Cloudflare Workers, a highly-scalable serverless computing platform that allows developers to build or augment apps without configuring or maintaining infrastructure.

Cloudflare is partnering with 26 leading venture capital firms including Altimeter Capital, Altos Ventures, Amplify Partners, Bain Capital Ventures, and Bessemer Venture Partners, to support developers using Cloudflare Workers to build their applications.

According to a statement, any private company globally that is building on Cloudflare Workers is eligible to apply for the programme.

If selected by the participating venture capital firms, companies may receive a cash investment from these participating firms, as well as mentorship and support from Cloudflare.

“Startups that build on Cloudflare Workers are building on a platform made to automatically support serious scale,” said co-founder and chief executive officer of Cloudflare, Matthew Prince.

“While we can provide the technology, we’re thrilled to partner with some of the leading venture capital firms on the Workers Launchpad Funding Program, who will potentially invest more than a billion dollars in funding towards great startups built on Cloudflare Workers as they scale.”

Startups applying for the programme will be eligible for potential investment from investors, the Cloudflare Startup Enterprise Plan, which includes Cloudflare Workers, Cloudflare for Teams, Cloudflare Stream, and additional core security and performance offerings, as well as exclusive events.

More details at www.cloudflare.com. — Bernama