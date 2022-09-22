Malaysian Timber Industry Board chairman Datuk Hishamuddin Abdul Karim (3rd right) listens to an explanation by Cengal Timber Craft director Burhan Ashari (right) after officiating the 2022 Eastern Region Wood & Lifestyle Fair in Mydin Mall, Tunjong September 22, 2022. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Sept 22 — The Malaysian Timber Industry Board (MTIB) is aiming for timber exports to hit RM28 billion by 2025, its chairman Datuk Hishamuddin Abdul Karim said.

He said this is in line with the National Timber Agrocommodity Policy launched by the Plantation Industries and Commodities Ministry with support from the National Timber Industry Strategic Plan 2021-2025.

“Empowering the development of the country’s timber industry will always be a priority for MTIB when facing current issues and challenges, including issues related to raw material resources, manpower, shipping, production costs, and productivity.

“To ensure that domestic sales target can reach RM20 billion in 2025, MTIB is now actively promoting the use of wood in the local market via promotional campaigns in the mass media, participating in exhibitions, and organising exhibitions such as the Wood & Lifestyle Fair which MTIB started branding since 2016,” he told reporters after officiating the 2022 Eastern Region Wood & Lifestyle Fair here today.

Commenting further, Hishamuddin said the export value of the country’s timber products in 2021 recorded a 3 per cent growth to RM22.74 billion against RM22.07 billion in 2020.

Between January and June this year, the country’s timber industry recorded a 14 per cent rise in exports to RM13.2 billion versus RM11.6 billion for the same period in 2021. — Bernama