A worker is seen sitting on coconuts at the Sri Ganesh Store in Buntong, Ipoh in this file picture taken on January 11, 2022. — Picture by Farhan Najib

BATU PAHAT, Sept 20 — An allocation of RM19.5 million has been approved under the 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK12) to develop the coconut and coffee industries in the country.

Deputy Agriculture and Food Industries Minister II Datuk Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh said of the amount, RM15 million is for the coconut industry while RM4.5 million is for coffee plantations.

The allocation will cover the provision of infrastructure and facilities, agriculture materials, pest control equipment, and technology transfer for the two crops.

“This is quite a big allocation for the increased production of the two crops meant for export,” he told reporters after officiating the Coconut and Coffee Day 2022 celebration at the Parit Botak agriculture centre here today.

Meanwhile, Nik Muhammad Zawawi said up to 2020, coffee plantations in the country cover 2,200 hectares and can produce 4,241 tonnes of coffee a year, while coconut plantations cover 84,942 hectares, producing 536 million coconuts.

“Most of the coffee produced is of the Liberica and Robusta types and the major coffee plantations are in Johor, Sabah, and Sarawak.

“For coconuts, the ministry will focus on four varieties, namely Hybrid Matag, Malayan Yellow Dwarf, Malayan Red Dwarf, and Kelapa Pandan.

“Up to now, 65.4 per cent of the planted area for coconuts are in Peninsular Malaysia and 34.6 per cent are in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan,” he said. — Bernama