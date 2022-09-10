KOTA KINABALU, Sept 10 ― Malaysians, especially entrepreneurs, should take up the various opportunities offered in the digital economy to transform their lives, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said that in his attempt to steer the public and the enterprise segment in that direction, his ministry had implemented various programmes to provide knowledge and awareness to enable them to fully utilise opportunities in the digital economy.

In addition, he said the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), an agency under the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia, had been tasked with ensuring the transformation process towards the digital economy goes smoothly through the #SayaDigital programme.

“This #SayaDigital programme will head to every village, state to provide exposure to our people so that conventional business is one way but participating in a new way of business through digital economy is also a method we must all explore.

“We invite Malaysians to fully take part in this concept of the digital economy,” he said at the #SayaDigital Perbadanan Ekonomi Digital Malaysia (MDEC) programme in Putatan here today.

Annuar said the #SayaDigital programme would also teach and assist young entrepreneurs and women entrepreneurs to fully benefit from the digital economy platform.

He said that for Sabah, entrepreneurs who were able to move forward, especially through the digital economy, played a crucial role with the state government in prospering and developing the state's economy. ― Bernama