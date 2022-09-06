Established in 2020, Versa is a digital wealth management mobile application founded by seasoned fin-tech entrepreneurs dedicated to empowering Malaysians to achieve financial wellness. — IStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Digital wealth management application Versa has secured an eight-figure funding for its mission to empower more people towards financial wellness.

The funding round was led by Hibiscus Fund and KB Investment Co Ltd. Recurring investor Affin Hwang Asset Management, and new investors OSK Ventures and HPRY Ventures also participated in this round.

“In light of the funding announcement, we are able to drive our vision and mission forward, to empower more people towards achieving their financial wellness goals and bridge the financial literacy gap in Malaysia,” said Versa’s CEO, Teoh Wei Xiang in a statement today.

“We see this as an opportunity to widen financial inclusion for all Malaysians by democratising access to investment products and wealth solutions,” said recurring investor Affin Hwang Asset Management Managing Director Datuk Teng Chee Wai.

For a limited time, Versa is offering 3.2 per cent p.a. net returns for savings plan, Versa Cash, launched in 2021 that offers higher returns without restrictive lock-in periods.

Established in 2020, Versa is a digital wealth management mobile application founded by seasoned fin-tech entrepreneurs dedicated to empowering Malaysians to achieve financial wellness.