KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — The benchmark index on Bursa Malaysia turned to negative territory at mid-morning, weighed down by selected counters, namely Telekom Malaysia, Petronas Dagangan and Tenaga Nasional.

At 11.01am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 1.12 points to 1,490.06 from Friday’s close of 1,491.18.

On the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 456 to 225, while 328 counters were unchanged, 1,277 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 987.71 million units valued at RM428 million.

Among the heavyweights, Telekom eased 11 sen to RM5.79, Petronas Dagangan shed 36 sen to RM21.24, Tenaga Nasional slipped five sen to RM8.70, Petronas Gas weakened 12 sen to RM17.14 and Maxis slid three sen to RM3.70.

Of the actives, Vortex Consolidated, Focus Dynamics and Aimflex were unchanged at 16.5 sen, two sen, and 12.5 sen respectively, while SNS Network added half-a-sen to 27 sen, and Jade Marvel gained 1.5 sen to 28 sen.

On the index board, the FBM ACE weakened 63.18 points to 4,743.50, the FBM Emas Index was 6.27 points easier at 10,549.26 and the FBMT 100 Index fell 4.35 points to 10,305.41.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index erased 16.75 points to 10,582.88, while the FBM 70 rose 8.29 points to 12,569.44.

Sector-wise, the Energy Index improved 3.16 points to 700.23, the Financial Services Index increased 19.40 points to 16,783.41, the Plantation Index improved 27.43 points to 6,985.27 and the Industrial Products and Services Index firmed 0.20 of-a-point to 180.42. — Bernama