KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 —Petroliam Nasional Bhd’s (Petronas) net profit jumped to RM23.0 billion for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 (Q2 2022) from RM9.6 billion in the same period a year earlier, in tandem with higher revenue partially offset by higher product costs and taxation.

The national oil firm’s revenue also surged to RM93.3 billion compared with RM57.1 billion in the same quarter last year, predominantly due to the favourable price impact for all products and favourable impact of the exchange rate.

Petronas president and group chief executive officer Datuk Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz said the company’s efforts were geared to continue strengthening the energy ecosystem in Malaysia and the countries it operates in.

“To this end, the group remains committed to creating value that supports Malaysia’s economic growth. This includes supporting the resilience of the local oil and gas ecosystem and cultivating strong partnerships towards sustaining conducive environment for business to thrive,” he said.

Tengku Muhammad Taufik said this at the announcement of Petronas’ Q2 2022 financial results here, today. — Bernama