SUNGKAI, July 28 — Federal Land Development Authority’s (Felda) wholly-owned subsidiary Grand Borneo Hotel Sdn Bhd (GBHSB) has accepted an offer from Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) to manage TM’s portfolio of resorts.

GBHSB said it will manage five additional resorts, with operations expected to start this October.

“With the additional resorts under its management, GBHSB will be able to offer a wider selection to attract guests with different concepts based on the locations and facilities provided,” it said in a statement today.

These resorts will be rebranded in line with the prestige brought by the Felda and TM brand names in general, it said.

The resorts are located in Tanjung Bungah, Penang; Cameron Highlands and Fraser’s Hill in Pahang; as well as Kundasang, Sabah.

“The collaboration will strengthen the relationship between Felda and TM, leading to a synergy that is profitable for both companies,” it added. — Bernama