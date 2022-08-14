C&C is using Antsomi CDP 365, a marketing technology, to unify its customer data so it can connect with them across multiple channels. — Picture courtesy of Cycle & Carriage

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Malaysia’s leading Mercedes-Benz dealer Cycle & Carriage (C&C) today announced its partnership with regional marketing tech firm Antsomi to enhance its car sales and customer service.

C&C said it is using the Antsomi CDP 365, a marketing technology to unify its customer data so it can connect with them across multiple channels.

"Using marketing technology like Antsomi CDP 365 helps us know more about our customers and engage with them with tailor-made messages across multiple channels,” C&C’s head of marketing Stephen Tan said in a statement.

He added that the software will also be able to help C&C provide an online-to-offline or offline-to-online journey to its customers at the dealer’s newly launched Mercedes-Benz concept store called neu by Cycle & Carriage at the 1 Utama Shopping Centre in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

C&C was established in Kuala Lumpur in 1899 and distributes, retails and provides after-sales services for passenger cars as well as commercial vehicles in Malaysia, Singapore, and Myanmar.

Antsomi is a South-east Asian regional marketing technology company that helps companies unify their customer data from multiple sources so they can provide more personalised service across multiple online and offline channels.