JAKARTA, Aug 6 — A total of 14 Malaysian franchisor companies are participating in the trade mission in Indonesia led by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP).

The franchise brands involved are Ar-Rahn, Bubblebee, CIC Where Leaders Are Born, Genius Aulad, Home Maths Therapy, Kenny Rogers Roasters, Laundrybar, Little Caliphs, Marrybrown, Oldtown White Coffee, Poney, Siti Khadijah, Smart Readers Kids, and US Pizza.

The delegation is headed by KPDNHEP senior director, trade, distribution and business sector Datuk Rohaizi Bahari in conjunction with the International Franchise, Licence and Business Concept Expo (IFRA) 2022 here, from August 5-7.

The initiative is organised under the Enhanced Franchise Development Programme (EFDP) with the cooperation of the Malaysian Franchise Association. This is the fourth mission this year after the trade mission to Saudi Arabia, Bosnia-Herzegovina and South Africa.

“The mission planned under EFDP aspires to encourage the expansion of Malaysian brands to the international market and explore suitable potential investors through business matching programme,” said Rohaizi in a statement.

He said the Malaysian franchise brands have expanded to become leading brands globally, with more than 68 brands in 74 countries.

The Malaysia Pavilion at IFRA 2022 was officiated by Chargé d’Affaires of the Malaysian Embassy in Indonesia Adlan Mohd Shaffieq today.

According to Adlan, the good relationship between Malaysia and Indonesia has enabled many Malaysian franchisors to successfully penetrate the Indonesian market, and likewise, Indonesian companies to Malaysia. — Bernama