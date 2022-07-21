On the whole, TM had utilised more than 600,000 km of fibre optic cables nationwide and the effort would continue to be intensified in line with the implementation of the National Digital Network (Jendela). — Picture by Choo Choy May

KOTA KINABALU, July 21 — Telekom Malaysia Berhad ™ is targeting to reach 58 per cent fibre optic coverage in Sabah by 2025, said TM group chief executive officer Imri Mokhtar.

He said TM would be installing fibre optic cables in at least 145,000 premises in Sabah in three years starting this year to achieve the target.

Imri said the target had been shared by the TM leadership delegation headed by him when paying a courtesy call on Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, today.

“TM will also expedite the installation of fire optics in Sabah in support of the Sabah Maju Jaya aspiration,” he said in a statement here.

Commenting on the courtesy call, Imri said the TM delegation among others shared the latest information of the agency in Sabah; efforts on interconnectivity access as well as digital solutions for the people; business community; industry and public sector.

Imri said TM had invested more than RM1.1 billion for Capex in Sabah since 2012 to improve interconnectivity and fibre coverage in the state.

He said TM had also linked almost 282,000 premises in Sabah; with a total of 32,000 km of fibre optic cable throughout the state, apart from providing 59 fibre optic connecting sites in schools which function as Point Of Presence (POP).

On the whole, TM had utilised more than 600,000 km of fibre optic cables nationwide and the effort would continue to be intensified in line with the implementation of the National Digital Network (Jendela), he said.

Imri said TM also installed TM internet exchange nodes in Kota Kinabalu and Penampang, apart from Inanam, Kinarut, Manggatal as well as Putatan, which is expected to be ready by the end of this year to enable faster downloading of content and lower latency He said TM would also enable content localisation, with OTT players being able to locate content servers in Penampang; locate Content Delivery Network (CDN) nodes; and implement the International Gateway (IGW) in the district by the first quarter of 2023 “As a human-based company, TM is ready to play a role in realising Sabah’s digital agenda in various ways, including developing competitive human capital through scholarships, educational collaboration with Multimedia University and employment opportunities,” said Imri.

TM is also ready to cooperate in offering comprehensive digital solutions among others to public and business sectors in Sabah with Digital Government, Digital Market; Cloud service offerings; Comprehensive Data Centre and Cyber Security; as well as the Smart City solutions network, he said. — Bernama