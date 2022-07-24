Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks during an interview on ‘The Nation’ programme on ‘Advancing Agricommodity in Sustainable Ecosystem’ at Wisma Bernama in Kuala Lumpur July 22, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, 24 July — The Malaysian International Agricommodity Expo and Summit (MIACES) to be held from tomorrow until July 28 is expected to generate exports of more than RM300 billion with the participation of 39 countries.

Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin encouraged industry players to leverage MIACES to penetrate the global agricommodities industry valued at US$756 billion globally.

“This event offers a conducive business environment that makes it easier for participants to harness their network, deal with large transactions and explore investment potential,” she said in a statement today.

“It also provides an opportunity for them to establish a strategy to penetrate new markets before we enter 2023,” she said.

She said MIACES is a good platform to connect with industry players and their innovative solutions while at the same time help them to contribute towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially when the world is facing climate change.

“Via the MIACES roundtable discussion, we also hope it would generate discussions towards developing policies that are relevant with the passage of time, while ensuring sustainable development in Malaysia as a producing and exporting country,” Zuraida added.

Themed ‘Advancing the Agricommodity Sector in a Sustainable Ecosystem’, this year’s MIACES features diverse agricultural products, with focus on palm oil, rubber, timber, cocoa, pepper and kenaf, among the main drivers of the Malaysian economy as the country hosts the event. — Bernama