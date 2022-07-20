The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.27 per cent, or 341.12 points, at 27,302.80 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.29 per cent, or 24.55 points to 1,927.34. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, July 20 — Tokyo stocks opened higher today as investors took heart from US rallies and other positive factors while awaiting a Bank of Japan policy decision later this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.27 per cent, or 341.12 points, at 27,302.80 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.29 per cent, or 24.55 points to 1,927.34.

“Japanese shares are seen supported by strong rallies in the US market” where the upbeat tone of corporate earnings encouraged risk-on sentiment among investors, Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

However, they will increasingly become cautious ahead of the Bank of Japan’s policy decision tomorrow, it added.

A majority of analysts expect the Japanese central bank to keep its current easing policy but “speculation is lingering over a possible revision”, the brokerage said.

“If the Bank keeps the current policy, that would boost Japanese shares”, encouraging a rebound after worries about a possible change, it added.

The dollar fetched ¥138.16 (RM) in early Asian trade, against ¥138.21 in New York late yesterday.

In Tokyo, ANA Holdings was up 0.97 per cent at ¥2,451 after Japan’s two-time Olympic figure skating champion Yuzuru Hanyu, who is sponsored by the airline, said he is retiring from competition.

Its rival Japan Airlines was up 2.05 per cent at ¥2,290, after a report that it will reassign 3,000 workers to low-cost carriers to adapt to a tourism recovery that has emerged sooner than demand for business trips.

Among others, Sony Group rallied 3.01 per cent to ¥11,810, Panasonic was up 1.56 per cent at ¥1,141.5, and Toyota was up 0.80 per cent at ¥2,194.5. — AFP