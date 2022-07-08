At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 8.14 points to 1,426.83 from yesterday's close of 1,418.69, after opening 2.57 points higher at 1,421.26. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 ― Bursa Malaysia remained higher in line with the positive Wall Street performance overnight.

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 8.14 points to 1,426.83 from yesterday's close of 1,418.69, after opening 2.57 points higher at 1,421.26.

On the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers 376 to 244, while 341 counters were unchanged, 1,279 untraded and eight others suspended.

Turnover stood at 749.89 million units worth RM369.09 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and IHH Healthcare increased four sen each to RM8.62 and RM6.37 respectively, Public Bank gained two sen to RM4.38, Petronas Chemicals surged 15 sen to RM8.49, and Petronas Gas shed two sen to RM16.38.

Of the actives, Metronic inched up half-a-sen to 9.5 sen, while Yong Tai, Sapura Energy and Widad were flat at eight sen, 4.5 sen and 36.5, and Jade Marvel edged down half-a-sen to 86 sen.

On the index board, FBM Emas Index appreciated 52.24 points to 10,144.37, FBMT 100 Index advanced 52.56 points to 9,901.39, FBM 70 bagged 49.04 points to 12,211.07, FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 59.76 points to 10,212.33 and FBM ACE increased 27.63 points to 4,631.63.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index bagged 60.84 points to 16,058.09, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.38 points higher at 173.18 and the Plantation Index jumped 79.37 points to 6,667.84. ― Bernama