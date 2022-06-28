Meanwhile, the Malaysian Rubber Board’s (MRB) price for Standard Malaysian Rubber 20 (SMR 20) declined three sen to 699.0 sen per kilogramme (kg), while latex-in-bulk slipped two sen to 587.0 sen a kg. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — The Malaysian rubber market ended lower today, tracking weaker regional rubber futures market and a stronger ringgit against the US dollar, a dealer said.

The Japanese futures fell today, in tandem with Thailand’s raw material prices, although a softer yen and China’s demand recovery curbed limited losses.

"Further losses were capped by gains in the benchmark crude oil prices and upbeat United States economic data amid China’s latest vows for timely policy support.

"Besides, market operators are keeping an eye on European inflation figures for further cues on the global economic outlook,” said the dealer.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Rubber Board’s (MRB) price for Standard Malaysian Rubber 20 (SMR 20) declined three sen to 699.0 sen per kilogramme (kg), while latex-in-bulk slipped two sen to 587.0 sen a kg.

At 5 pm, MRB’s closing price for SMR 20 stood at 710.5 sen a kg, while latex-in-bulk was at 586.5 sen a kg. — Bernama