On the broader market, losers thumped gainers 520 to 298, while 363 counters were unchanged, 1,074 untraded and nine others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning trading session lower amid continued selling in selected heavyweights, led by the industrial products and services sector, despite firmer overnight Wall Street performance, a dealer said.

At lunch break, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 7.51 points to 1,530.32 from Friday’s close of 1,537.83.

The index, which opened 0.91 points better at 1,538.7, moved between 1,528.46 and 1,541.43 throughout the session.

On the broader market, losers thumped gainers 520 to 298, while 363 counters were unchanged, 1,074 untraded and nine others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.56 billion units worth RM826.53 million.

A dealer said Bursa Malaysia opened higher this morning but turned into negative territory to end lower for the morning session while tracking the mixed performance of regional peers.

ActivTrades trader Anderson Alves said Asian equities were mixed tracking Wall Street stocks which were closed well off their intraday highs amid a bond sell-off and a firmer US dollar.

“Traders were also cautious ahead of this week’s risk events such as the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting and next week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

“There were some inflows into Chinese stocks, especially the technology sector, as strong sentiment is gaining momentum due to some reopening in China and government easing measures on Chinese tech.

“The sector is beginning to gain attention and showing signs of outperforming the US NASDAQ,” he said.

Regionally, Singapore’s Straits Times Index shed 0.22 per cent to 3,219.53, Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.50 per cent to 28,054.58, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.12 per cent to 21,628.37, South Korea’s KOSPI decreased 1.34 per cent to 2,634.82, and China’s SSE Composite Index gained 0.48 per cent to 3,252.00.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank gained one sen to RM8.89, Public Bank declined two sen to RM4.56, Petronas Chemicals fell 11 sen to RM9.88, CIMB slid six sen RM5.04, while IHH Healthcare was flat at RM6.50.

Of the actives, ACE Market debutant Yew Lee Pacific Group, Green Packet and G3 Global edged up half-a-sen each to 28.5 sen, 7.5 sen and five sen, respectively.

Meanwhile, Kumpulan Jetson added 6.5 sen to 31.5 sen, while Sapura Energy eased half-a-sen to five sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 55.42 points lower at 10,957.52, the FBMT 100 Index fell 56.67 points to 10,646.06, the FBM Emas Shariah Index dipped 73.52 points to 11,290.97, the FBM 70 shed 88.50 points to 13,235.69, and the FBM ACE declined 29.53 points to 5,242.42.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index trimmed 38.30 points to 16,580.49, the Plantation Index decreased 64.58 points to 7,847.05, and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.99 points easier at 197.78. — Bernama