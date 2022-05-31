KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Large Japanese companies are having talks with Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) for the development of green technology in Malaysia, according to Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

A study is underway and this is a good effort for the country to achieve its net-zero emissions objective as early as 2050, he said.

“We will continue (with this effort) and we have also asked the Japanese to continue the collaboration,” he told reporters during the International Trade and Industry Ministry’s (Miti) 2022 Aidilfitri get-together here today.

Azmin considered Miti’s efforts to attract more investments as a success in terms of helping to create high-quality jobs as well as bringing in new technologies to enable small and medium entrepreneurs to be more active in increasing productivity.

He also said the Look East Policy has enhanced Malaysia’s socio-economic position since its introduction 40 years ago but the challenges today are different.

“Our current focus is on environmental, sustainability and green technology issues, which are at the core of the 12th Malaysia Plan,” he said.

Recently, Malaysia and Japan agreed to upgrade bilateral relations to a more comprehensive level while continuing with the Look East Policy by establishing new areas of cooperation such as energy, smart city, environment and climate change.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and Miti Deputy Minister Datuk Lim Ban Hong also attended today’s event. — Bernama