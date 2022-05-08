Touch ‘n Go eWallet has been removed from the Apple App Store

Touch ‘n Go eWallet is currently not available for download on Apple’s iOS platform. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Touch ‘n Go eWallet is currently not available for download on Apple’s iOS platform. At the time of writing, the app is no longer listed on the Apple App Store and this would affect new users who want to download the app on their iPhone.

If you search for TNG eWallet on the App Store, you will get Boost eWallet as the first organic (non-Ad) result. If you click on the direct link to download for iOS devices, you will be greeted with a message “App Not Available — The app is currently not available in your country or region”.

Existing TNG eWallet users should have nothing to worry about if the app is already installed. You can still use the app normally without any issues. Just don’t try to uninstall the app if your iPhone is your one and only device. The TNG eWallet app is still available on the Google Play Store and Huawei AppGallery.

It isn’t clear why the TNG eWallet was removed from the App Store. Typically, an app can be suspended if it violates the terms and conditions of the Apple App Store. We have reached out to Touch ‘n Go for further clarification and we will post an update once we received more information.

Touch ‘n Go eWallet has acknowledged the missing App Store listing issue on Facebook and they are working with Apple on the matter. — SoyaCincau