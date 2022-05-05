Short-term rates end stable on Bank Negara’s operations

Earlier, the central bank called for a range maturity auction tender, an Islamic range maturity auction tender and one reverse repo tender. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system fell to RM47.01 billion from RM52.78 billion this morning while for Islamic funds, it decreased to RM22.71 billion from RM31.08 billion previously.

Earlier, the central bank called for a range maturity auction tender, an Islamic range maturity auction tender and one reverse repo tender.

At 4 pm, BNM called for a RM47.0 billion conventional money market tender and a RM22.7 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The average Islamic overnight rate stood at 1.72 per cent, while the one-, two- and three-week rates stood at 1.78 per cent, 1.82 per cent and 1.85 per cent, respectively. — Bernama