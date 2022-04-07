Bank Pembangunan Malaysia appoints Roni Abdul Wahab as group CEO

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Bhd (BPMB) has appointed Roni Abdul Wahab as its group chief executive officer effective tomorrow to succeed Arshad Mohamed Ismail, who is leaving the bank today after having served for three years.

In a statement, chairman Tan Sri Nazir Razak said Roni’s leadership experience in banking and strategic national development would be an asset to the bank as it continued its nation-building journey to support Malaysia’s economic development.

“This appointment brings new perspectives and strengths to the group and with the support of the senior leadership team, I am confident that Roni will be able to take BPMB Group to new heights.

Roni has held senior leadership roles in the banking, investment management and corporate sectors, having served at Khazanah Nasional Bhd as executive director, investments, and HSBC Bank Bhd Malaysia as managing director and country head of global banking.

He was also an independent board member at Maybank Asset Management Group Bhd and chairman of Maybank Islamic Asset Management Sdn Bhd.

Meanwhile, Nazir said he also expressed his gratitude to Arshad for his leadership and contributions throughout his tenure since 2019, especially for bringing calm and stability to BPMB after a difficult period for the bank.

“We wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” he added. — Bernama