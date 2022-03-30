PM Ismail Sabri witnesses signing of nine business memorandums in Dubai

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during the appreciation ceremony of Expo 2020 Dubai March 30, 2022. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

DUBAI, March 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today witnessed the signing and exchange of nine memorandums between Malaysian companies and their international business partners, held here.

The signing and exchange ceremony involved five memorandums of understanding (MoU), two memorandums of business exploration (MOBE), as well as one memorandum of agreement (MoA) and a letter of intent (LOI).

The premier, in his speech at the appreciation ceremony of Expo 2020 Dubai, said he was proud of the level of business done by Malaysia at the world expo.

“I am confident that the relationships built here will bring new opportunities towards global economic recovery and sustainable development,” he said.

The MoU between Masdar and Ranhill Utilities Berhad was for the proposed decarbonisation of the electricity industry in Malaysia, while the one between Perbadanan PR1MA Malaysia and Sany Construction Industry Development (M) Sdn Bhd aims to deliver fast and quality affordable housing for the M40 income group, using Sany’s IBS technology.

The MoU between AK International LLC and European Wellness Academie (Asia Pacific) Sdn Bhd aims to establish the world’s first halal-based centres of excellence for biological regenerative medicine and education in Malaysia.

There were also MoUs signed to build the world’s first halal manufacturing of supplements and biopharma therapeutics and to develop the world’s first halal-based, digitally-driven wellness tourism linkages between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Malaysia.

The MoU between Pharmaniaga Manufacturing Berhad (PMB) and Prime Medical Store LLC will serve as the foundation for establishing the framework that will grant Prime Medical the exclusive rights to register, import, promote, market, sell and distribute PMB’s pharmaceutical products in the UAE.

The MoU between Hortman Clinics and Covid Medicare on Support Incorporation aims to purchase and market a product called the Immuno X Booster.

The MOBE between UEM Edgenta Berhad and Byte Blanket, a Dubai-based fintech startup, and also between UEM Edgenta and Disrupt-X (another Dubai-based fintech startup) both aim to build sustainable smart cities.

For the MoA between TWL Holdings Berhad and Tatra Investment LLC, the two companies plan to jointly form a strategic collaboration in the healthcare sector, to procure, import, supply and distribute medical pharmaceutical products in Malaysia and South-East Asia.

Meanwhile, the LOI was from Abu Dhabi-based Pure Harvest to the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA), which sought assistance to facilitate its investment in Malaysia through the Northern Corridor Economic Region (NCER).

Among those who witnessed the MoU signings were Senior Minister and Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali; Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, and Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid. — Bernama