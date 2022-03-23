Allianz Life appoints Charles Ong as CEO effective April 1

File photo of the logo of Europe's biggest insurer Allianz SE at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich February 26, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Allianz Life Insurance Malaysia Bhd has appointed Charles Ong Eng Chow as its chief executive officer (CEO) effective April 1, 2022.

In a statement today, Allianz Malaysia Bhd, a subsidiary of Allianz SE said Charles Ong would take over from Joseph Gross, who will assume the position of head of global executive strategy and development at Allianz SE effective April 1.

Allianz Malaysia Bhd has two insurance subsidiaries, namely Allianz General Insurance Company (Malaysia) Bhd (Allianz General) and Allianz Life.

According to Allianz Malaysia Bhd CEO Sean Wang, Charles Ong has been an integral part of the leadership of Allianz Malaysia, driving business growth, profitability and ensuring the financial sustainability in the company.

“He has been leading Allianz Life’s strategic and planning dialogues to ensure the organisation drives the correct growth initiatives, develop capabilities and invests in a manner that can future proof the organisation,” he said.

Charles Ong joined Allianz Life in 1999 as a financial controller and was promoted to chief financial officer (CFO) for the life entity in 2003.

In 2008, he also assumed the position of CFO of Allianz Malaysia Bhd to oversee the financial management of the Allianz Malaysia Group. — Bernama