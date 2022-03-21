Berjaya Corp appoints Vivienne Cheng, Syed Ali as joint group CEOs

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Berjaya Corp Bhd (BCorp) has appointed Vivienne Cheng Chi Fan and Syed Ali Shahul Hameed as joint group chief executive officers (CEOs) effective April 1.

The appointees succeed Abdul Jalil Abdul Rasheed, who will resign on March 31.

Meanwhile, Syed Ali has also been appointed as an executive director of BCorp.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, BCorp said Vivienne is currently an independent director of Tropicana Corp Bhd and also an executive director of Berjaya Group Bhd.

She is also Cosway Corp Bhd, Chailease Berjaya Credit Sdn Bhd, Singapore Institute of Advanced Medicine Holdings Pte Ltd, and several other private limited companies in the Berjaya Corp group of companies.

“Syed Ali joined Berjaya in 1997 and was most recently CEO of Berjaya Land Bhd (BLand), a position he will now relinquish,” it said.

At the same time, BLand also announced the appointment of Datuk Abdul Rahim Mohd Zin as CEO effective April 1.

“BLand also announced changes to its board of directors, in which Syed Ali has been redesignated as deputy chairman, while Tan Tee Ming has been appointed as executive director with Nerine Tan Sheik Ping stepping down from that position,” it said.

Meanwhile, BCorp said Abdul Jalil will be stepping down from his post to pursue personal interests.

He was appointed group CEO of BCorp on March 16, 2021. — Bernama