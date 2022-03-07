Bursa Malaysia turns broadly lower at mid-morning

Market breadth was broadly negative with losers trumping gainers 789 to 163, while 272 counters were unchanged, 1,039 untraded and 10 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Bursa Malaysia was broadly lower at mid-morning, dragged down by banking and healthcare stocks, as well as concerns over the escalating geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine, a dealer said.

Its movement was also in line with that of the regional bourses — Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 3.15 per cent to 25,166.23, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index down 3.41 per cent to 21,158.79, Singapore’s Straits Times Index eased 0.67 per cent to 3,205.22 and South Korea’s Kospi fell 2.41 per cent to 2,647.96.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slid 20.28 points to 1,583.66 from 1,603.94 at Friday’s close, after opening 2.33 points firmer at 1,606.27.

Market breadth was broadly negative with losers trumping gainers 789 to 163, while 272 counters were unchanged, 1,039 untraded and 10 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.70 billion units worth RM1.11 million.

Bursa heavyweights Maybank shed 19 sen to RM8.81, CIMB lost 17 sen to RM4.90, Public Bank fell six sen to RM4.36, IHH Healthcare slid 10 sen to RM6.50 and Axiata slipped eight sen to RM3.76.

As for the actives, Hibiscus Petroleum gained 11 sen to RM1.35, DNex narrowed one sen to RM1.01 and TWL Holdings reduced half-a-sen to six sen.

On the index board, FBM ACE weakened 185.60 points to 5,322.46, FBM 70 shed 238.72 points to 12,948.47, FBMT 100 Index gave up 152.24 points to 10,878.89, FBM Emas Shariah Index erased 138.74 points to 11,940.63 and FBM Emas Index contracted 160.75 points to 11,180.76.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index dipped 308.19 points to 16,085.04, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 1.43 points to 211.79, and the Plantation Index declined 19.46 points to 8,528.05. — Bernama