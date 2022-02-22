Bursa Malaysia opens lower on profit taking

At 9.03am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) lost 5.11 points to 1,577.58 after the key index closed at 1,582.69 yesterday. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 ― Bursa Malaysia opened on a weak note this morning, as profit-taking continues to emerge amid a weaker regional market performance, dealer said.

At 9.03am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) lost 5.11 points to 1,577.58 after the key index closed at 1,582.69 yesterday.

The index opened 2.75 points lower at 1,579.94.

On the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 194 to 125, while 200 counters were unchanged, 1,729 untraded and nine others suspended.

Turnover stood at 156.92 million units valued at RM77.75 million.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said the rising tensions in Ukraine also continued to spook markets as both the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI Average) and Nasdaq futures were down by 469 points and 370 points, respectively.

The Wall Street was closed for the US Presidents Day holiday yesterday.

“In view of this, we reckon regional market to trend cautiously today,” he told Bernama.

On the local front, he said the FBM KLCI is expected to go through some bargain-hunting anytime soon after heavy selling yesterday.

“Therefore, we believe the index to hover within the 1,575-1,590 range today,” he noted.

Of heavyweights, Maybank slipped three sen to RM8.77, Public Bank eased two sen to RM4.35, IHH Healthcare fell four sen to RM6.35, while Petronas Chemicals and CIMB Group added three sen to RM9.15 and RM5.60, respectively.

Of the actives, Ta Win Holdings shed half-a-sen to 17.5 sen, Dagang Nexchange (DNex) dropped four sen to RM1.14, while Hibiscus Petroleum gained five sen to RM1.18 and AHB higher half-a-sen to 24 sen.

On the index board, the FBM ACE depreciated 28.68 points to 6,141.21, the FBM Emas Shariah Index erased 43.42 points to 11,948.83, the FBM Emas Index fell 35.48 points to 11,286.28, the FBM 70 slid 62.26 points to 13,573.53, and the FBMT 100 Index contracted 38.77 points to 10,956.74.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 0.77 of-a-point to 207.76, the Financial Services Index went down 30.77 points to 16,384.07, while the Plantation Index gained 11.32 points to 7,797.14. ― Bernama