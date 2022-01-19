Dollar holds near weekly high, sterling takes inflation data in stride

A picture illustration of US dollar, Swiss franc, British pound and Euro bank notes January 26, 2011. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 19 — The dollar held near a weekly high today after a surge in US yields resulted in sharp gains this week against the euro amid growing bets the Federal Reserve will raise interest rate.

Sterling was flat against the dollar after data showed British inflation rose 5.4 per cent in December, to its highest level in 30 years, raising rate hike expectations.

Ambrose Crofton, Global Market Strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management, said he expects the Bank of England will raise interest rates by 25 basis points in February.

“The strength of the labour market will give the Bank of England the confidence to continue to remove support for the economy as it looks to get a better handle on inflation,” he said.

The dollar has been boosted by US Treasury yields rising further ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting.

Ten-year Treasury yields inched up today to touch a new two-year high of 1.9 per cent.

Analysts expect the Fed to raise interest rates amid a “stable” labour market and rising inflation, said Moritz Paysen, FX trader at Berenberg.

“It is not a question of if, but how quickly and strongly interest rates will be raised,” he said.

“At the same time, the impression is growing that the ECB (European Central Bank) continues to take its time to get a grip on inflation in the euro zone. This is another argument currently on the market that is helping the US dollar to regain its strength,” he said.

The euro was flat, back on its 50-day moving average at US$1.1333 (RM4.75) after in the previous day it had its sharpest daily drop in a month.

The pound traded at US$1.3593, at a distance from the almost 11-week high touched last week. Talks of a leadership challenge to Prime Minister Boris Johnson kept the pound on check.

The overall result was that the US dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was 0.04 per cent lower at 95.670. — Reuters