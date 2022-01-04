Bursa Malaysia easier at mid-morning

At 11.08am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shed 9.1 points to 1,539.95 from yesterday's closing of 1,549.05. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 ― Bursa Malaysia adopted a slightly easier market tone at mid-morning, weighed down by selling among index-linked counters.

Selling in CIMB, IHH Healthcare and Press Metal counters pulled the composite index down by a substantial 3.54 points, while Top Glove was the biggest decliner among the 30-index constituents after falling by 2.09 per cent.

On the scoreboard, losers led gainers 362 to 346, while 370 counters were unchanged, 1,195 untraded and 15 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.29 billion units valued at RM623.63 million.

As for the other heavyweights, Public Bank slid two sen to RM4.13, IHH Healthcare fell seven sen to RM6.80 and CIMB lost eight sen to RM5.41.

Petronas Chemicals rose three sen to RM8.79, while Maybank was flat at RM8.33.

Of the actives, Bintai trimmed 1.5 sen to 21.5 sen, Key Alliance and Dagang Nexchange were flat at 1.5 sen and 81 sen, respectively, SMTrack added one sen to 24.5 sen, while Vortex inched up half-a-sen to 7.5 sen.

On the index board, FBM Emas Index decreased 39.29 points to 11,183.1, FBM Emas Shariah Index erased 53.01 points to 12,043.33, FBMT 100 Index contracted 42.43 points to 10,875.38 and FBM ACE lost 43.96 points to 6,501.31.

However, FBM 70 advanced 38.74 points to 14,264.59.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 0.63 of-a-point to 200.76, the Financial Services Index gave up 31.47 points for 15,582.6, and the Plantation Index fell 37.16 points to 6,623.22. ― Bernama