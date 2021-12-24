Late buying lifts Bursa Malaysia back to positive territory at close

Late buying interest in selected heavyweights led by Petronas Gas and Maxis lifted Bursa Malaysia to end slightly higher today, in line with the positive performance in regional markets, dealers said. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Late buying interest in selected heavyweights led by Petronas Gas and Maxis lifted Bursa Malaysia to end slightly higher today, in line with the positive performance in regional markets, dealers said.

The two counters contributed a combined 1.39 points to the increase in the barometer index.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) earned 0.03 of-a-point to end at 1,516.45 compared with 1,516.42 at yesterday’s close.

The index opened 0.22 of-a-point higher at 1,516.64 and moved between 1,513.94 and 1,517.96 throughout the day.

On the broader market, gainers thumped losers 439 to 323, while 435 counters were unchanged, 1,104 untraded, and 15 others suspended.

Turnover declined to 1.88 billion units valued at RM911.77 million from yesterday’s 1.99 billion units worth RM1.38 billion.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said FBM KLCI ended flattish in a quiet trading day.

“The benchmark index gained 0.03 of-a-point to close at 1,516.45 with gains led by Petronas Gas, Kuala Lumpur Kepong and Genting. Meanwhile, key regional markets ended mixed as some major markets in the region, including Hong Kong and Singapore, closed early for Christmas Eve.

“On the domestic front, we believe the benchmark index will possibly continue with its uptrend towards the year-end amid a more vibrant regional performance,” he told Bernama.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.05 per cent to 28,782.59, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.13 per cent to 23,223.76, Singapore’s Straits Times Index advanced 0.37 per cent to 3,108.28, and South Korea’s Kospi added 0.48 per cent to 3,012.43.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and CIMB were flat at RM8.25 and RM5.36, respectively, Public Bank slipped 2.0 sen to RM4.12, while Petronas Chemicals and IHH Healthcare rose 2.0 sen each to RM8.77 and RM6.57, respectively.

Of the actives, XOX perked up half-a-sen to 3.0 sen, SMTrack added 2.0 sen to 13.5 sen, while AT Systematization and Lambo Group were flat at 3.5 sen and 4.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 11.58 points higher at 10,995.51, the FBMT 100 Index climbed 5.45 points to 10,701.71, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 15.64 points to 11,802.68.

The FBM 70 rose 29.64 points to 14,003.41 while the FBM ACE gained 41.87 points to 6,240.12.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index perked up 2.26 points to 15,422.62, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.30 of-a-point to 197.54, and the Plantation Index shed 33.73 points to 6,488.51.

The Main Market volume shrank to 981.60 million shares valued at RM757.87 million versus Thursday’s 1.11 billion shares valued at RM1.19 billion.

Warrants turnover declined to 101.41 million units worth RM16.12 million compared with 186.06 million units worth RM22.81 million yesterday.

The ACE Market volume swelled to 800.90 million shares valued at RM137.45 million from 693.31 million shares valued at RM167.30 million previously.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 150.45 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (414.76 million), construction (27.31 million), technology (103.47 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (25.29 million), property (109.63 million), plantation (6.45 million), REITs (3.03 million), closed/fund (12,800), energy (38.81 million), healthcare (35.84 million), telecommunications and media (28.39 million), transportation and logistics (33.37 million), and utilities (4.79 million). — Bernama