Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-afternoon

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 1.92 points to 1,514.50 from 1,516.42 at yesterday’s close. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in negative territory at mid-afternoon today, despite Asian bourses were mostly higher following overnight gains on Wall Street, dealers said.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 1.92 points to 1,514.50 from 1,516.42 at yesterday’s close. The index opened 0.22 of-a-point higher at 1,516.64.

On the broader market, losers edged gainers 356 to 338, while 397 counters were unchanged, 1,210 untraded and 15 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.12 billion units valued at RM533.08 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank shed 3.0 sen to RM8.22, Public Bank fell 1.0 sen to RM4.13, while Petronas Chemicals, IHH Healthcare and CIMB were flat at RM8.75, RM6.55 and RM5.36, respectively.

Of the actives, SMTrack added 1.0 sen to 12.5 sen, XOX earned half-a-sen to 2.0 sen, while Pasukhas and Impiana Hotels were flat at 2.0 sen and 8.0 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 7.13 points weaker at 10,976.80, the FBMT 100 Index declined 9.88 points to 10,686.38, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 7.60 points to 11,779.44.

The FBM 70 improved 2.74 points to 13,976.5, while the FBM ACE gained 18.01 points to 6,216.26.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index shed 12.05 points to 15,408.31, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 0.50 of-a-point to 197.34, and the Plantation Index dipped 30.09 points to 6,492.15. ― Bernama