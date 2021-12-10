Ringgit ends the week higher against US dollar

Malaysian ringgit notes are seen among US dollar bills in this photo illustration taken in Singapore in this August 24, 2015 file photo. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The ringgit continued to go higher against the US dollar for the third straight day on continued buying interest, said a trader.

At 6pm today, the local note appreciated to 4.2100/2150 against the greenback from 4.2150/2180 at Thursday’s close.

Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd chief economist Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said the local note looked resilient today despite concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant and the subsequent measures to restrict human mobility in certain jurisdictions, as well as debt defaults by property players in China.

“The US Dollar Index (DXY) was slightly lower but remain elevated at 96.219,” he told Bernama.

The local note also strengthened vis-a-vis a basket of major currencies.

It went up against the euro to 4.7497/7554 from 4.7705/7739 and improved against the Singapore dollar to 3.0815/0854 from 3.0897/0921 at Thursday’s close.

The ringgit rose against the Japanese yen to 3.7034/7081 from 3.7117/7174 and increased against the British pound to 5.5576/5642 from 5.5655/5694. — Bernama