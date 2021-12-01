Bursa Malaysia extends losses at mid-afternoon

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 0.97 per cent or 14.76 points to 1,499.22 from 1,513.98 yesterday. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 ― Bursa Malaysia extended its losses at mid-afternoon today dragged by weak performance across the board led by healthcare counters.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 0.97 per cent or 14.76 points to 1,499.22 from 1,513.98 yesterday.

The market bellwether opened 6.50 points lower at 1,507.48.

On the broader market, decliners thumped advancers 643 to 253, while 379 counters were unchanged, 1,002 untraded, and 21 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.45 billion units worth RM1.73 billion.

On the bourse, PPB Group led the losers list, shedding 84 sen to RM16.98, followed by Maxis which fell 22 sen to RM4.46, Top Glove declined 11 sen to RM282, and Hartalega dipped 20 sen to RM6.29.

As for other heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank dropped two sen each to RM7.96 and RM3.92 respectively, IHH shed one sen to RM6.57, CIMB eased 14 sen to RM5.04, while Petronas Chemicals added one sen to RM8.51.

Of the actives, Kanger and Lambo were flat at 3.5 sen and five sen, respectively, BCM Alliance shed half-a-sen to 4.5 sen, and and ATA IMS slipped 3.5 sen to 41.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index slid 105.77 points to 10,978.01, the FBMT 100 Index fell 92.45 points to 10,677.12, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 138.63 points weaker at 11,989.99.

The FBM 70 lost 74.38 points to 14,367.24 and the FBM ACE eased 36.01 points to 6,493.93.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.66 of-a-point to 194.38, the Financial Services Index fell 100.05 points to 14,934.47, and the Plantation Index trimmed 10.25 points to 6,422.39. ― Bernama