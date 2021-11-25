Bursa remains flat at opening

Losers led gainers 260 to 198, while 325 counters were unchanged, 1,558 untraded and 44 others suspended. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — Bursa Malaysia remained flattish in early trade on Thursday amid lack of fresh catalysts.

At 9.24am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 0.20 of-a-point to 1,522.47 from 1,522.27 at Wednesday's close.

The index opened 1.95 points weaker at 1,520.32.

Losers led gainers 260 to 198, while 325 counters were unchanged, 1,558 untraded and 44 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 359.70 million units worth RM173.45 million.

Rakuten Trade said a similar flattish trading pattern was expected for today and sentiments may turned slightly positive following the opening of vaccinated travel lanes between Malaysia and Singapore.

"For today, we expect the index to trend within a tight range of between 1,520 and 1,530 again," it said in a research note today.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and Petronas Chemicals rose three sen each to RM8.15 and RM8.37, respectively, and TNB and Press Metal both gained two sen to RM9.46 and 5.67, respectively. Meanwhile, IHH Healthcare shed four sen to RM6.65 and Maxis eased one sen to RM4.58.

Of the actives, G3 Global and Dnonce increased one sen each to 14.5 sen and 36 sen, respectively, Fitters Diversified edged up half-a-sen to 51 sen, and Ageson and Kejuruteraan Asastera were both flat at 5.5 sen and 32 sen, respectively. NWP Holdings declined 1.5 sen to 30.5 sen and Dagang NeXchange inched down half-a-sen to 87.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index expanded 5.68 points to 11,198.83, the FBMT 100 Index bagged 5.79 points to 10,855.07, the FBM Emas Shariah Index went up 3.01 points to 12,139.18, the FBM 70 lifted 24.93 points to 14,655.99, and the FBM ACE contracted 25.98 points to 6,725.33.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index gained 0.43 of-a-point to 199.63, the Financial Services Index firmed 16.77 points to 15,286.49, and the Plantation Index slipped 4.35 points to 6,596.96. — Bernama